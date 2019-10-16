CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
The next course on American actor Tom Mix will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Tom Mix was a DuBois (Mix Run) Nickelodeon cowboy, who loved making movies. Mix appeared in 291 films between 1909 and 1935 and only nine of them were talkies. Attendees will learn more about this local man who also produced 88 films, wrote the script for 75 films and directed 117.
Presenter: Todd Thompson, retired school teacher and adjunct professor
Upcoming programs for fall 2019 include:
Wild ways of keeping warm
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12
Attendees will discover some of the various coping strategies wildlife use and how to learn from their techniques and adapt to the cold of winter.
Presenter: Eric Rensel, natural resource specialist, Parker Dam State Park
Mosaic art
Susquehanna River Art Center
115 E. Market St., Clearfield
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
Attendees will create a mosaic small trivet. Limit of 30 participants and the price to attend is $10 per person.
Presenter: Jodi Grumblatt, owner of Liddle Gallery
Let’s talk travel
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
Attendees will hear from Dr. Donna Tubbs, who has traveled all seven continents and the 50 states. She will cover topics such as the geographical difference and the people and things you might not expect.
All courses are held in the LHU Clearfield academic building room A131 unless otherwise specified.
New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
To register for classes, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 765-2696.
The Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield. Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.