Lock Haven University Clearfield and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer programs as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. The first program for the semester will be on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Explore typical age-related changes, learn tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns, learn the importance of early detection, possible tests and assessments and identify helpful resources.
Presenter for the program will be Jill Curtis, education and outreach coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter.
Upcoming programs for spring 2020 include:
PA Symphony Orchestra:
A Spring Serenade6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the multipurpose room on the Clearfield campus.
This performance will feature PCO stringed instruments and the PCO’s principle oboist. Those wishing to attend should contact Amy Smeal at 768-3401.
Artificial Intelligence: The Good,
the Bad and the Ugly1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4
Attendees will learn about artificial intelligence and how it is used in today’s world.
Presenter: Dr. Peter Huegler, associate professor of business and computer science at LHU
Essential Oils
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Essential oils have been used for thousands of years around the world to keep people healthy. Learn simple ways to help live a healthier lifestyle for all ages, how to de-stress your mind, build your immune system and what harmful toxins could be in your products and what to do about it.
Paint a Beautiful Birdhouse
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Susquehanna River Art Center Liddle Gallery, 115 E. Market St., Clearfield.
Attendees will paint a 9-by-12-inch canvas birdhouse. There is a limit of 50 participants and the price per person is $10.
Presenter: Jodi Grumblatt, Liddle Gallery owner
Dangers of Prescription Drug
Abuse Among Older Adults1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14
Misuse of drugs, alcohol and prescription drugs is on the rise in the older adult population. In this workshop, a screening tool will be used for identifying abuse of substances, and other discussion items will include questions to ask prescribers regarding medication, common misconceptions about medications and community resources to help with misuse of medication.
Presenter: Laura Gardner, instructor at LHU
The Life-Course of the Baby
Boom Generation1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28
The Baby Boomers are one of the most influential generational cohorts in modern U.S. history. This program will explore how the Baby Boom occurred and the influential changes the Boomers made to American society. The program also will consider how the development of generational cohorts before and after the Baby Boomers are influenced by the historical periods they live in.
Presenter: Dr. Jamie Foor, assistant professor of psychology at LHU
Beardsley Funeral Home
and Crematory tour1-2:30 pm. Tuesday, May 12 at the funeral home, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield
A tour of the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory will show recent renovations and new addition that houses the onsite crematory. Beardsley is the only funeral home in the county with a funeral home and crematory under one roof. Attendees will learn about the cremation and burial options available today. There is a limit to 30 participants. Attendees should use the back parking lot and crematory entrance on the rear of the building.
Presenters: Kevin A. Beardsley and Brockton A. Shaffer, owners and Seth A. Beardsley, funeral director
Continental Carbonic
(dry ice) tour1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Continental Carbonic, 4 Technology Dr., Clearfield
Continental Carbonic began manufacturing dry ice in Decatur, Illinois, and are the largest manufacturer of dry ice in the U.S. Over the last 30 years, Continental Carbonic has expanded to 13 plants and 32 branch facilities. The company continues to expand, providing a ready dry ice supply closer to its continually growing customer base. Their extensive manufacturing and distribution network enables them to provide a reliable source of dry ice and remain the low-cost supplier in the markets they serve. The Clearfield plant is the newest facility and houses the latest technologies for dry ice manufacturing. There is a limit of 15 participants. The ice plant will be wet and slippery.
Presenter and tour guide: Brent Hand, plant manager
All courses are held in the LHU Clearfield academic building room A131 unless otherwise specified.
New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
Registration is required for all classes. To register, contact CCAAA at 765-2696.
For more information on the Clearfield County Lifelong Learning Institute, visit https://www.ccaaa.net/clearfield-lifelong-learning-instit.
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 570-3405.