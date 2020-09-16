The American Heart Association recently announced that Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School was the recipient of a National American Heart Challenge Award for the achievement of being 8th in the nation for dollars raised by a High School during the 19-20 School year.
CAHS raised $12,930, besting last year’s total of $9,101 by $3,829. Advisor Tangi Borden and the senior Queen/King of Hearts candidates consistently demonstrate leadership, creativity, commitment, and passion to help further the important work of AHA, as they strive to save and improve lives. AHA would like to express a deep appreciation for their dedication and support. What AHA does cannot be accomplished without volunteers in local schools and communities.
The American Heart Association would like to recognize student Kelseekay Charles, who most exemplified the above mentioned qualities as the 2020 Queen of Hearts.
Charles singlehandedly raised $4,035. She is the daughter of Michael and Bobbi Jo Charles of Clearfield, and granddaughter of Jimmer Seger and Denise Howell of Morrisdale. As the eldest of five children, Charles has participated in marching band, concert band, school plays, Helping Hands, Key Club, Queen of Hearts and choir.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. After graduation she plans to attend Mount Aloysius College in Cresson with a major in medical biotechnology.
Runner-up for Queen of Hearts was Madison Davis. Davis raised $2,525. All of the candidates worked diligently toward their goals in supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke.