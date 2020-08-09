Clearfield Area Agency on Aging to roll out new quarterly newsletter

Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has partnered with Vision Creative Solutions in Punxsutawney to develop and re-brand the Agency’s newsletter, Lifespan.
This publication, which was previously printed on a bi-monthly basis, will now be published and distributed on a quarterly basis.
“We are really excited to partner with Vision Creative Solutions. Josh Greenblatt and his team have been outstanding to work with and have turned our newsletter into an amazing marketing publication which can serve as a resource, not just for older adults, but for the community as a whole,” says CCAAA Director of Mission Advancement Bobbie Johnson.
The fall edition of Lifespan will hit Clearfield County in early September 2020, with subsequent issues being released in December, March, and June. An electronic version will still be available to those who have previously requested it.
Anyone who would like to receive an electronic version of Lifespan is encouraged to send a request to rvaughn@ccaaa.net.
Pictured from left are Josh Greenblatt and Bobbie Johnson