STATE COLLEGE — The July meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 North Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their summer and fall Civil War reenacting schedule to include the Annual Gettysburg Battle Reenactment the weekend of Aug. 22 –23 at the Daniel Lady Farm site in Gettysburg, the Fall Skirmish of the Battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg the weekend of Sept. 12 –-13 again at the Daniel Lady Farm site in Gettysburg, and the Annual Battle of Cedar Creek Reenactment in Middletown, Va. the weekend of Oct. 17 –18
The Regiment is actively recruiting new members.
For more information, contact President Lynn Herman at 861-0770.