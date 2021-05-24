STATE COLLEGE — The June meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 North Atherton St., State College beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their participation in Civil War reenacting events being held this summer including the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg the weekend of July 2 –4 at the Daniel Lady Farm in Gettysburg, reenacting at Old Bedford Village in Bedford the weekend of June 12 – 13, Cocolamus in Juniata County the weekend of June 25 – 27, and other Civil War reenacting events.
During the Civil War, seven of the ten companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, Northumberland, and Blair Counties.
The Regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at (814) 861-0770.