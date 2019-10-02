STATE COLLEGE — The October meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, 1450 North Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek, in Middletown, Va. the weekend of Oct. 19 – 20 and the Annual Remembrance Day memorial ceremony and parade in Gettysburg on Nov. 23.
The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair Counties.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 861-0770.