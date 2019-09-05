STATE COLLEGE — The September meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing the Then and Now History Bivouac at the PA Military Museum in Boalsburg the weekend of Sept. 21-22, Del Grosso Park’s Fall Festival Sept. 28–29 and the 155th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek, VA the weekend of Oct. 19–20.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at (814) 861-0770.