The Relatives As Parents Program of Children’s Aid Society provides assistance to grandparents and relatives who have become the primary caregiver for their children’s children or another relative.
The program includes a support group that offers a social network of grandparents and relatives that meets the third Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at Children’s Aid Society. Child care is available and dinner is provided. In addition to receiving and providing support, families gather information about community resources and learn helpful tips and tools.
Upcoming meetings include:
July 20 – Bobbie McBurney-Johnson, M.A., on PALS Support Group, Family Recovery and the Caregiver Support Program
Aug.t 17 – Mary Mike Sayers, Clearfield Area School District, Question & Answer Session
Sept. 21 – David Delvaux, Clarion Psychiatric Center, ADHD
Oct. 19 – CORE Teen: Relationship Development
Nov. 16 – Autumn Bloom, LCSW, Trauma and How It Affects Children
Dec. 21 – Holiday Celebration
For more information, call Shannon at 765-2686 ext. 205 or email at rapp@childaid.org.