STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation is set to host the 10th annual Centre Gives –a 36-hour online fundraiser for Centre County nonprofits, May 11 and 12.
Since 2012, Centre Gives has raised more than $10.3 million to support local nonprofit organizations. Community members have supported nonprofits working in the areas of arts, animals, education, environment, health and social services, and more.
Each year, Centre Foundation has provided a $100,000 stretch pool to support the event. As the effects of the pandemic are still being felt across the region, Centre Foundation will once again reallocate an additional $100,000 from other granting programs to inspire more giving and provide more support to participating nonprofits.
In addition, for the fifth consecutive year, the Hamer Foundation has graciously donated a further $100,000 to the Centre Gives stretch pool. This wonderful gift increases the available stretch pool to a total of $300,000 of support.
“We are so grateful to the Hamer Foundation for their generosity,” said Molly Kunkel, Executive Director at Centre Foundation. “As our community continues to cope with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, these funds will stretch donor dollars even further, creating an even bigger impact for our nonprofit community.”
Stretch pool funds are allocated based on the success of each organization’s campaign. The more money an organization raises, the larger the portion of the stretch pool that organization will receive.
In addition to striving for stretch pool dollars, donors can help organizations compete for more than $40,000 in additional prizes that are offered throughout the event. Over the years, the stretch pool funds and prizes have generated an average of 15 percent in additional funding for participating nonprofits.
This year, Centre Gives offers two options for local businesses to get involved: fundraisers and sponsorships.
Participating in Centre Gives through a Business Fundraiser is a cost-effective way to inspire employees, support nonprofits, and benefit from extensive promotion of your business throughout the event. Business sponsorships support the event through prizes, which also provide extensive promotion for a business.
Businesses interested in either sponsoring a prize or hosting a business fundraiser should contact Centre Foundation.
Centre Gives 2021 will begin on Tuesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. and conclude on Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. Minimum donations as low as $10 can be made at CentreGives.org.
For more information or to get involved with Centre Foundation, contact Molly Kunkel (molly@centre-foundation.org, or 814-237-6229).