STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation recently selected 24 local organizations to receive grants from this year’s field-of-interest funds, totaling more than $67,000.
Each September, organizations are invited to apply for funding from these 15 funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
This year, the newest fund, the Donna L. Litke Occupational Horse Therapy Endowment Fund, which was established in 2018, began granting.
“Centre Foundation is honored to bear witness to the incredible impact echoing throughout our community as a result of these Field of Interest grants,” said Molly Kunkel, Executive Director. “The power of an endowment fund is that it enables donors to fill areas of important need within our community year after year.”
The grants will fund a variety of programs that focus on education, health and social services, animal welfare, youth development, and the performing arts.
Locally, the following programs received grant funding:
- The Patricia Farrell Music Fund supports music programs of all types, especially those focusing on children. This fund was established by Patricia Farrell, who was a former board chair of Centre Foundation, an active community volunteer, Penn State professor, and musician. This year, YMCA of Centre County will receive $4,295 to support the Academy of Music program at the Moshannon Valley YMCA which provides lessons on piano, guitar, drums, vocals, and more.
- The Philipsburg Area Fund will grant $1,649 to Centre County Library and Historical Museum to upgrade the security system of the Holt Memorial Library to include security cameras, panic buttons, and a door alarm.