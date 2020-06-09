STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation has awarded its first grants from the COVID-19 Activating Contributions to Invest in Operations of Nonprofits Fund in the amount of $100,000 to local nonprofits addressing the immediate health and human services needs of Centre County residents as a result of the pandemic.
“We are excited to release this first wave of funding into our community,” Molly Kunkel, Centre Foundation Executive Director said, “We know these programs will make a positive impact in the lives of our community members despite these challenging times.”
These grants will support vital local programs that provide food, shelter, telemedicine, and other essential services across the county.
Recipients in The Progress readership area include:
- YMCA of Centre County, which includes the Moshannon Valley branch in Philipsburg, will receive $10,000 for its Anti-Hunger/Emergency Feeding Program. The YMCA currently provides 1,500 meals per day at 25 drive-through sites and has expanded its weekend food bag program for families, as well as soup drive-throughs for seniors and veterans. Funding will help to both continue and expand these offerings.
The Centre Foundation COVID-19 ACTION Fund opened with a balance of $375,000, which is earmarked to provide support to local nonprofits amid the pandemic. It was seeded with $125,000 from the Centre Foundation Community Impact Fund. Knight Foundation has pledged a further $250,000, allocated from their donor-advised fund, understanding that the pandemic is presenting the nonprofit community with significant hardship.
The remaining $275,000 will be released in two subsequent phases.
Funding from Phase Two will support the operational or programmatic needs of local nonprofits in their ongoing efforts to provide services during the COVID-19 crisis.
The total available for Phase Two is $150,000.
Applications will open in July 2020 and grants will be announced in August 2020.
Funding may be used to support the operating costs and/or programs of nonprofits that serve Centre County residents and have been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. It is not limited to health or human services organizations or programs.
As the ongoing effects of COVID-19 may not be clear for several months, Centre Foundation will continue to monitor the crisis and work closely with local nonprofits to assess long term impacts. Funding from Phase Three will provide support for strategic planning for nonprofits as they face the rapidly changing needs in the community as a result of COVID-19.
The total available for Phase Three is $125,000.
Applications for Phase Three will become available in late 2020.
Anyone interested in supporting the fund can make a gift here: https://centre-foundation.org/funds/centre-foundation-covid-19-action-fund/
For more information about Centre Foundation’s granting programs, please visit Centre-Foundation.org, email info@centre-foundation.org, or leave a message at 237-6229.