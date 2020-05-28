SNOW SHOE — Beginning Monday, June 1, Centre County Library and Historical Museum’s Bookmobile will resume operating on its normal weekly schedule with limited services.
Although the Bookmobile is returning, there will be some changes for the time being. Because of social distancing restraints and the need to quarantine and sanitize books, the Bookmobile will only be open for drop off and pick up of requested materials. Unfortunately, patrons will not be able to browse the shelves. In addition, there can be only one patron/family aboard the vehicle at any given time and patrons must wear a mask. We also ask that you practice social distancing while waiting your turn to enter. No fines or fees are being charged at this time.
The following stops are in the Progressland readership area:
Snow Shoe Township
- Moshannon Community Center, Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Hall’s Market, Tuesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Snow Shoe Senior Center, 2nd Tuesday of the month brook drop-off
Go to www.centrecountylibrary.org/bookmobile for a full schedule of stops.