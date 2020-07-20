HARRISBURG — Central Pennsylvania Food Bank recently announced that it is receiving a donation of $125,000 from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization driven by the employees of Sheetz, Inc., to help provide hunger-relief to children in 27 counties throughout central Pennsylvania through the Food Bank’s youth programs.
Locally, CPFB serves Clearfield and Centre counties.
CPFB helps to provide more than 2.5 million meals annually to children in need through its network of local agency partners including food pantries, soup kitchens and meal programs. Since March, demand for the Food Bank’s services have increased more than 40 percent as families face financial uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the Food Bank. CPFB, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 27 food banks to receive this funding from Sheetz For the Kidz. This grant will enable the Food Bank to continue to provide healthy, nutritious meals to children in need.
“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is proud to continue its partnership with Sheetz for the Kidz to expand its youth programs throughout central PA,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the CPFB. “This is particularly important in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the impact it has had on the economy. The Food Bank continues to see record demand and we expect that to continue for many months to come. Life-sustaining gifts like the one from Sheetz for the Kidz, will allow us to continue to ensure that no child, and no family goes hungry, during this crisis and beyond.”
In central Pennsylvania, one in six children struggles with hunger. These children are living in households that do not have access to the food they need to thrive. In addition, many children throughout central PA receive free or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts during the school year. With schools shut down since March due to COVID-19, many children have lost access to these meals.
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March, CPFB has distributed more than 28 million pounds of food to those in need in the 27 counties it serves. They are currently serving more than 175,000 individuals per month, including children, seniors and veterans. That is up from the 135,000 per month who relied on the Food Bank prior to March.
As a regional convenience store, Sheetz is committed to helping to fight childhood hunger in the communities it resides in. Through its program “Made-to-Share,” Sheetz is rescuing food from their 600 stores and donating it to Feeding America member food banks located in their six-state footprint.
“Sheetz For the Kidz is a proud supporter of the Feeding America network of food banks’ child hunger programs,” said Executive Director of Sheetz For the Kidz, Brittany Funcheon. “This year, with our donation, we will support local food banks’ Kid’s Cafes, Backpack Programs and Mobile pantries.”