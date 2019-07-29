STATE COLLEGE — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Craig Caba will speak on “The Treasures of Gettysburg from the J. Howard Wert Collection.” Union Lieutenant, J. Howard Wert, served as a special scout and special guide during the Civil War. A strong abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor, Wert amassed a treasure of letters and articles that is now the largest private military collection in the country.
As a ten-year-old youth, Caba was a 1959 charter member and later president of the Harrisburg Civil War Round Table and the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA), with which he has been involved continuously.
For more than 50 years Caba has presented lectures to Civil War Round Tables and is the author of numerous books on Gettysburg, the Civil War and the Underground Railroad. His latest book is J. Howard Wert’s Gettysburg: A Collection of Relics from the Civil War Battle, complete with illustrations of rare memorabilia gathered by Professor Wert as the evidence of history.
Caba served as a Civil War consultant for Time-Life’s Civil War series on Gettysburg, the History Channel, Maryland Adelphia Cable, and Pennsylvania Cable Network. He received the Eisenhower Preservation Award from the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association for his life-time efforts with Gettysburg’s historic Daniel Lady Farm and the Gettysburg Monuments Preservation project.
Caba is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, an antiquarian, and a retired history educator.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President Lynn Herman at 861-0770.