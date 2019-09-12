BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Renowned Civil War historian, author, and lecturer Dr. William C. Davis will speak on “Looking for Loreta Velasquez – the Fantasy Life of a Confederate Heroine.”
William C. Davis, former director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Civil War Studies, spent 31 years in editorial management in the publishing industry, consulted for numerous film and television productions, and was senior adviser for the A&E and History Channel series Civil War Journal. Davis is the author of more than 50 books, most recently Crucible of Command and Inventing Loreta Velasquez. He is the only four-time winner of the Jefferson Davis Award of the Museum of the Confederacy for works on the Civil War and Confederacy.
This lecture is being sponsored by the Penn State Civil War Era Center and the Central PA Civil War Round Table.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President, Lynn Herman, at 861-0770.