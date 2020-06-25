The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is pleased to announce the reopening of the Centers for Active Living beginning July 1.
The agency is excited to see center participants enjoy the center programming once again. The interaction and socialization individuals receive through the centers is vital to all of the agency’s consumers.
As the centers reopen, guidelines set forth by the CDC, the PA Department of Health and the PA Department of Aging will be followed to aid the consumers in remaining safe and healthy while attending.
Center managers will be reaching out to consumers who previously attended prior to the closure.
Individuals interested in attending the centers can reach out directly to the center manager starting June 30 or contact the agency for more information.
- Clearfield Center for Active Living: 765-9319
- Coalport Center for Active Living: 672-3574
- Kylertown Cener for Active Living: 345-6338
- Mahaffey Center for Active Living: 277-4544
- Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging: 765-2696