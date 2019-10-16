PHILIPSBURG — CenClear will host a Paddle Party Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at the CenClear Medical Health Building in Philipsburg.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Children’s Giving Tree Project. Items from The Children’s Giving Tree Project are given to children and families that may be in crisis because of severe economic disadvantage or disabilities. The Giving Tree Project began more than 20 years ago to support children and families during the holiday season.
CenClear is a non-profit organization that serves over 7,000 people of all ages in a 15-county area. To make a donation, send checks to CenClear, Attn: The Children’s Giving Tree Committee, P.O. Box 319, 50 Bigler Rd., Bigler, PA. For more information call 342-5678 ext. 2268.