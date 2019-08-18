Clearfield County Charitable Foundation has given more than $84,000 to charitable organizations through their grant program since 2006.
Last year, more than $20,000 was awarded to 19 various charities including local playgrounds, cancer support groups, children and parenting programs, senior exercise classes, food banks, library services, historical societies, and student art beautification efforts.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 grant cycle.
To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and be located within Clearfield County.
Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and will aid residents not currently being served.
The grants are funded from money held by CCCF in its community fund and the CCL Donor Designated Fund for organizations in Clearfield Borough/Curwensville Borough/Lawrence Township.
These funds were established for the specific purpose of making grants to worthwhile projects benefiting Clearfield County communities.
The deadline for the submission of grant applications is Sept. 27. Awards will be announced by January 2020.
Grant application guidelines and forms can be downloaded from the foundation’s website: www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.
Agencies can also request an application and guidelines via email at cccfinfo@yahoo.com or by calling 592-7331.
Established in 2004, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is one of more than 300 community foundations in the United States.
In addition to offering their annual grants, the CCCF handles the Sarah Jane Mattern Fund which provides funding for organizations in Osceola Mills, and they make annual donations to area food banks from their Basic Needs Fund.
CCCF is also home for many local charitable endowment funds for various charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever. Currently, CCCF has 45 different endowment funds including 14 scholarship funds. As of July 2019, the foundation’s assets have a market value of more than $6 million.
Contributions to any of the foundation’s funds may be made at the website through Paypal or can be mailed to P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830.
CCCF welcomes inquiries from potential donors or those interested in establishing funds to benefit local communities and organizations.