Exercise indoors during the winter weather with a group! Stay Active and Independent for Life is an evidence-based exercise program designed to prevent falls and includes exercise classes, educational materials and self-assessments.
SAIL classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics. Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging provides trained instructors necessary to offer the SAIL program locally. SAIL is a state Department of Aging approved evidence-based program proven to increase strength and improve balance.
Clearfield Center for Active Living will present this free, fun, educational, health-improving class to Clearfield County area seniors beginning Jan. 6. Twelve classes will be held in 1-hour sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. To register or to find out more about the program call Connie Harris at 765-9319.