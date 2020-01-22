Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Health and Wellness Program will be offering a Pennsylvania Department of Aging Evidence–Based program, “Healthy Steps in Motion,” at Graystone Court Villa, 650 Leonard St. in Clearfield.
Healthy Steps in Motion exercise–based program is designed to increase strength and balance for adults 60 and older in order to reduce the risk of falling and is appropriate for individuals of all fitness levels.
The program consist of eight one-hour classes and includes:
- Goal setting
- Exercise basics
- Gait/Walking analysis
- Exercise intensity guidelines
- Strength training
All classes are taught by certified instructors and free of charge for adults 60 years of age or older residing in Clearfield County.
Classes will be held every Wednesday from Feb. 5 until March 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Please plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call Connie at 765-9319.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.