Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will hold its first ever Mother’s Day Tea Party. If you have a mother or grandmother who is 55 years or older, consider bringing her to enjoy this event.
The event will be held at the Center for Active Living, located at 116 S. 2nd St., Clearfield. CCAAA will have material available about all the programs that are being offered. Some of our programs are Healthy Steps in Motion, Chronic Pain Management Class, A Matter of Balance.
You can pick up a brochure explaining the services we have available such as Intake and Referral, Person Centered Counseling, Caregiver Support Program, Navigation Services, Care Management, Care Transitions, Evidence Based Programs, Protective Services, Ombudsman, Home Delivered Meals and Apprise.
This tea is to bring awareness to our community of what all the CCAAA has to offer. This event is free of charge and will be held on Saturday – May 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. It will include light finger foods, desserts and tea. Seats are limited. For reservations, call Ronda Vaughn at 765-2696 or email rvaughn@ccaaa.net.