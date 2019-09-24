Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with the Penn State Harrisburg Center for Survey Research to conduct a listening session to discuss The Village of Hope.
Survey participants are being sought from the following stakeholder groups: older adults caring for adult disabled children, grandparents serving as parents, and caregivers of those with cognitive decline. Participants will receive a $50 Sheetz gift card and a meal as a token of appreciation for time and effort.
What is a listening session? This is simply a group discussion with individuals that have something in common. A trained moderator from Penn State will ask the participants a series of questions to gather their views and opinions on the Village of Hope. There are no right or wrong answers, the group is just looking for thoughts and opinions. The participant’s only job is to talk and to participate in the discussion.
Names will not be attached to any comments that are shared. Anything done there will be completely voluntary, and participants are free to leave at any time for any reason.
The listening session will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided at a location in Clearfield. The exact location with directions and parking information will be provided to confirmed participants only.
Anyone interested should contact Bobbie Johnson at 765-2696. Note that there is limited space in the listening session, so if the session is full, names will be placed on a waiting list.