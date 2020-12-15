With the end of 2020 approaching and the new year anticipated, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has something else to look forward to – a change in location.
Currently housed at 103 North Front St., Clearfield, CCAAA will be diversifying its presence between two new sites – 116 South 2nd St. in Clearfield, and 600 Cooper Road located in Curwensville.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, while remaining temporarily closed due to COVID-19, will relocate to the ground floor of the 103 North Front St. location upon re-opening in the future. Telephone and website information will remain the same.
The North Front Street building will become the new home of the Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly — LIFE of NW PA is the local PACE that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services for individuals who are nursing facility clinically eligible.
“LIFE-NWPA will offer an additional option for individuals who would qualify for CHC Waiver or nursing facility care, and we are looking forward to welcoming the program to Clearfield County,” said CCAAA CEO Kathy Gillespie. Additional information on this option can be found at lifenwpa.org.
Human Resources, Community Outreach, APPRISE, Intake/Referral, Assessment and Ombudsman Services will be operating out of the 2nd Street facility, with all remaining departments operating from Curwensville. With the exception of the Clearfield Center for Active Living, all other Senior Centers will remain at their original, respective locations.
Staff and equipment are in the process of being moved into the new locations, but the community should not experience a breach in continuation of services. CCAAA can continue to be reached at 765-2696, or online, at www.ccaaa.net.