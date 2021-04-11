Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has relocated to two new sites –116 South 2nd St. in Clearfield, and 600 Cooper Rd. located in Curwensville.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, once re-opened, will temporarily be housed at the YMCA, and will relocate to the ground floor of the 103 North Front St. location once construction is finished. Telephone and website information has remained the same.
The North Front Street building will become the new home of the Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly — LIFE of NW PA is the local PACE that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services for individuals who are nursing facility clinically eligible.
“LIFE-NWPA will offer an additional option for individuals who would qualify for CHC Waiver or nursing facility care; and we are looking forward to welcoming the program to Clearfield County. Additional information on this option can be found at lifenwpa.org,” said Kathy Gillespie, CEO CCAAA, Inc.
Human Resources, Community Outreach, APPRISE, Intake/Referral, Assessment and Ombudsman Services are operating out of the 2nd Street facility, with all remaining departments operating from Curwensville. With the exception of the Clearfield Center for Active Living, all other Senior Centers will remain at their original, respective locations.
Staff has settled in to their new locations. CCAAA can continue to be reached by phone at 814-765-2696, or online at www.ccaaa.net.