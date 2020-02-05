Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is looking for digital photos of antique cars with Clearfield County scenery in the background to feature in its 2021 lottery calendar.
The theme for the 2021 calendar is antique cars with a scenic landscape background taken in Clearfield County. Capture interesting scenes with an antique car in Clearfield County as you travel about the area. Photos of people or animals will not be selected.
Email photos to rvaughn@ccaaa.net. Include the location of the photo, date taken, year, make and model of car, your name and contact information with your submission. All photos must be taken in landscape format. If your photo is at a historic site, please include any additional information about the site. By submitting your photo, you are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. The deadline to submit photos is May 1.
The agency’s advisory council will select the photos for use in the 2021 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar and two tickets to the Agency’s 25th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction to be held Oct. 15.
Our numbered calendars are sold for $25 to people all over the USA and even in some foreign countries. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the community through services and programs in Clearfield County. If you need additional information, contact Ronda Vaughn, Fundraising & Event Specialist at 765-2696.