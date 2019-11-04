Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc.’s Annual Tree of Stars Holiday Appeal will be getting underway in November. The Tree of Stars Holiday Appeal is an opportunity for local folks, through a special gift, to honor or remember those who are special to them.
Each year, Tree of Stars seeks community support for AAA programs and projects that serve seniors in greatest need. For each donor, a personalized star with the donor’s name is hung on our Community tree, located at 103 North Front Street, Clearfield. Many donors choose to designate their gifts “in honor of” or “in memory of” a special loved one.
Take time this holiday season to make that special gift. Become a “star” by remembering those close to you, and at the same time, help senior citizens in Clearfield County remain healthy and happy in their own homes.
For more information or to receive a donation form, call 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.