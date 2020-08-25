The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is excited to collaborate with Penn State University-Dubois Campus on providing a Fall Prevention and Wellness Program for area seniors. This program will provide an overview of risk factors for falls, fall prevention, how medications, low vision and foot care can cause falls, environmental safety, stress management and relaxation and the importance of movement to prevent falls.
The informational sessions will be held virtually from both the Clearfield and Mahaffey Centers for Active Living on Oct. 8, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22. All sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon.
Anyone interested in participating are to contact the Centers for Active Living directly for registration. The Clearfield Center can be reached at (814) 765-9319 and the Mahaffey Center can be reached at (814) 277-4544. There is no cost for this program.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.