Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. along with Mid-State Literacy Council is offering a Basic Computer Skills for Older Adults class.
In this class, adults will learn about computer settings, applications and software, computer files and folders, creating, moving & deleting, e-mail basics, searching the internet, using website windows and tabs, social media and Facebook.
Class will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Shaw Public Library located at 1 South Front St. in Clearfield. This class is being offered to those age 55 and older.
To register, contact Julie Fenton at CCAAA at (814) 765-2696.
Class is limited to 10 people.
Adults with a laptop are asked to bring it along as CCAAA has a limited supply. Masks must be worn when entering the library.