Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in its 2022 lottery calendar. The theme is Country Roads of Clearfield County.
Take a scenic road trip and capture a beautiful photo, or send one you already have. CCCAA would like all seasons to be displayed in the calendar. Include the location of the photo, your name and contact information with your submission. All photos must be taken in landscape format. Photos of people or animals will not be selected. By submitting your photo, you are permitting CCAAA to use the photo. The deadline to submit photos is April 1, 2021.
The agency’s advisory council will select the photos for use in the 2022 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two Friends of the Area Agency on Aging Auxiliary Membership Discount Cards.
Our numbered calendars are sold for $26 to people all over the USA. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in our community through services and programs in Clearfield County. To receive a link to the electronic submission form, email rvaughn@ccaaa.net and a link will be provided. For additional information, contact Ronda Vaughn at 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.