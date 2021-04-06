Beginning April 1, 2021, Blair Senior Services will assume operation of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program Helpline to centralize services. The toll-free number (1-800-783-7067) is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to help older Pennsylvanians with Medicare-related inquiries. This free service provides unbiased, confidential Medicare counseling at the local level.
Since 1995, close to one million calls have been answered by volunteers and staff from 11 local Area Agencies on Aging: Allegheny County AAA, Berks County Office of Aging, Blair Senior Services, Centre County Office of Aging, Clearfield County AAA, Inc., Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging, Jefferson County AAA, Lackawanna County AAA, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services, Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, and Westmoreland County AAA.
The Department of Aging thanks the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who, with their time and talent, assisted Pennsylvania’s Medicare beneficiaries through the APPRISE Helpline by providing timely and trusted information about their Medicare benefits. The department looks forward to a successful partnership with BSS.
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. honored two certified telecenter volunteers and two clerical volunteers for their dedication to the SHIP program, which provides a unique service to consumers throughout the state. The level of professionalism and overall knowledge the Telecenter Representatives possessed and utilized, provided a unique service to consumers. On March 29, they were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, a gift and lunch on completion of their final shift.
The volunteers will continue to Volunteer for the CCAAA in additional roles, including for the local APPRISE volunteer program at the CCAAA.
Medicare beneficiaries in Clearfield County needing assistance from the local APPRISE program can call the CCAAA at (814) 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.