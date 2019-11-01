Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Nov. 4.
Senior Menu
Monday, Nov. 4, Baked ziti with meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese topping, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, Chicken caesar club with lettuce, tomato, cheese, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, sandwich roll, blushed pears.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, Salisbury steak, onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
Thursday, Nov. 7, BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples.
Friday, Nov. 8, Breaded fish square, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, whole grain sandwich roll, and fresh fruit.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Nov. 4, 10 –10:30 a.m., Conductorcise exercise program; 11 a.m. making a turkey craft.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m., Kindred care bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., Making a holiday craft, $3 donation.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m., Finish holiday craft; 11:30 a.m., Soup and sandwich day, bring your favorite soup to share.
Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m., Playing an exciting game of bingo; a salute to center veterans.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m., Decorating for Thanksgiving; brain games.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks; 11 a.m. –1 p.m., Making meals on wheels
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit; 11 a.m. –12 p.m., Dominoes.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 –11 a.m. Exercise; 12:30 –1 p.m., Prince Gallitzin, trees at Glendale Lake with Tony DeSantis.
Friday, Nov. 8, 10 –11:30 a.m Card games; word search.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 4, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, Open forum with Tommy Sankey, state representative; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Nov. 7, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Friday, Nov. 8, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Artist Pastor Matt Scott, mystery painting, patriotic music.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, DSMP.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Nov. 7, AM Exercise; making Christmas cards.
Friday, Nov. 8, Honoring Veterans, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., FREE, Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, bring in photos for display, patriotic sing-a-long with Cathy Larson.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, Closed for Election Day.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., “Open Enrollment” with Alice Pollock, CCAAA, Bring your insurance questions.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Nov. 8, Closed.