Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Dec. 9.
SENIOR MENU
Monday, Dec. 9, Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, braised cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, sandwich roll, mixed fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 12, Harvest alfredo chicken over bowties, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, Italian bread, warm pineapple.
Friday, Dec. 13, Sloppy Joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, sandwich roll, Mandarin oranges.
ACTIVITY SCHEDULE
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m., Come in and play sheet ball.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m., Kindred care sponsoring Bingo with prizes.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m., Ridgeview Elder Care blood screening, 10:30 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Ridgeview Elder Care.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m. Christmas Caroling in Downtown Clearfield; 1:30 –3 p.m., Christmas Caroling at the Clearfield Progress.
Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. Cookie exchange; 11 a.m. Playing Bingo with center friends.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 9, 10 –11 a.m. Christmas Crafts Beaded Lamp Shade by Dianne Slogaski; 12:30 p.m., Wellness with Essential Oils, Nicole Switala.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., Join us in a Christmas Party with the Cen-Clear Head Start children. Help us give out hats and mittens.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10 –11 a.m. Dominoes; 10:30 a.m. –12 p.m., Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 10 –11 a.m., Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m. How to make butter with Carey W. Huber, environmental educator.
Friday, Dec. 13, 10 –11:30 a.m , Start a new group; 12:30 p.m., Reminisce and share your favorite Christmas story.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 9, Music with New Creation Preschool; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, In Our Prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Dec. 12, Card games and puzzles; PM Bingo.
Friday, Dec. 13, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m. Clearfield County book Mobile.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, Exercise game with basket ball.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, Bingo for prizes; 11 a.m. Wii.
Thursday, Dec. 12, Exercise game with ring toss.
Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. Nutritional Bingo Christmas foods/treats.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. Kim Neff Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m. Holiday Wreath with Mary Larson.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Dec. 13, Closed.