Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living beginning April 1. Reservations must be made in advance to attend the centers. All centers are closed and meal delivery is not occurring on Friday, April 2 due to the Good Friday holiday.
Senior Menu
Thursday, Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, whole grain dinner roll, strawberry shortcake.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. –3 p.m.
Thursday, 9 a.m., Socialization; 10:30 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. –2 p.m.
Thursday, 10-11 a.m., Matter of Balance Exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Basics of Sign Language.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. –4 p.m.
Thursday, 10 a.m. Socialization.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. –2 p.m.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Celebrate Easter with food and games.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544. Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Closed for Good Friday.