Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the closure of several Centers for Active Living due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.
To keep older adults as safe as possible, the CCAAA has once again closed the senior centers until further notice, including the centers in Clearfield, Coalport, Mahaffey, and Kylertown. (Houtzdale is TBA)
