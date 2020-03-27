Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and AARP have announce the following program cancellations.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, all Tax-Aide services and all AARP Driving and Refresher courses will be suspended until further notice. All registered consumers are being called – we will not be scheduling any new consumers until we cover the people already scheduled.
The CCAAA Bus Trip to Sight & Sound Theatre will be rescheduled for a later date. All participants will receive a letter in the mail containing the new date and the options available.