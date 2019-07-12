Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is once again holding its Beautiful Baby Contest at the Clearfield County Fair.
All babies birth through 36 months are encouraged to be part of the contest.
Parents, grandparents, and other family members entering a baby in the contest can decorate a can and include the name and photo(s) of the baby. Various sizes of cans may be entered. There should be nothing above the lid of the can. The lid should have a slot cut in it and should be removable. A contact phone number should be written on the bottom of the can. There is no registration fee to participate in this event, but pre-registration is required.
Family, friends, and members of the community can vote for their favorite Beautiful Baby by placing donations into the cans located, for the first time this year, at the Expo I building at the Clearfield County Fair. Coins, cash, and checks written to CAST are all acceptable.
At the conclusion of the fair, the baby who has raised the most money will be the winner. The family of the winner, as well as second and third place winners, will be notified. A picture will be taken at the CAST building, which will be shared with the public. These three winners will receive a trophy and gift certificate to events at CAST.
Babies can be registered, and cans can be dropped off, at the CAST office Monday, July 15, Monday, July 22 or Tuesday, July 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
All money that is raised from this contest will benefit capital improvements at CAST.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 765-4474.
Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.