PENFIELD — Throughout the weekend of Jan. 15-17, the Bucktail Council, BSA held their 52nd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition at Camp Mountain Run.
As troops began arriving Friday evening the weather was improving from rain to snow with temperatures in the mid 30s. Bob Hrin of DuBois chaired this year’s event and he and his committee had extra planning to do of course because of COVID-19. Each troop was assisted by national BSA guidelines in planning their encampment. The weekend agenda was similar to past years with the biggest changes dealing with no indoor ceremonies/activities.
Friday evening saw rain turning into some welcomed snow to send the scouts on their way Saturday morning. Each troop prepared breakfast in their campsite and arrived at Walker Center for the opening ceremonies and flag raising at 8 a.m. At 8:10 a.m., the patrols dispersed to one of the ten opening stations. Each station’s challenge lasted 35 minutes with five minutes allotted between stations. One hour was set aside for each patrol to prepare a lunch on the trail. The competition was completed at 4 p.m.
The Klondike trail started outside of Gilmore Lodge with a couple of first aid problems led by Terry Detsch from St. Marys and staffed by leaders of Troop 199. From there the patrols moved into the Heritage Circle where members of the Ah’Tic Lodge, Order of the Arrow led by Lee Knox of Falls Creek presented the scouts with practical problems in wilderness survival. The third station was located in the Blackhawk campsite and had the scouts moving through a sled race obstacle course of over a half a mile through the woods. This station was mayored by Craig Ball of DuBois along with other leaders from Troop 27.
Moving along to station 4 at the Happy Jack campsite the scouts were challenged with eight basic knots and four different lashings as well as the construction of a tripod. The bonus knot that was the biggest challenge was the double Windsor. This station was mayored by Dean Ball from DuBois as well as more leaders from Troop 27. The final morning event was next adjacent to the Algonquin campsite. This fire building challenge was led by Don McNutt from Brookville. This was a timed challenge to build a fire with no more than two matches and melt through a suspended bag of water on a sliding time scale for the maximum points.
Each patrol then prepared their own lunch at their trail location. The meal was judged on team work, presentation, taste and nutritional value.
At 12:30 p.m., the patrols advanced to station 6 where a COPE Game relay race with a “radioactive isotope” had been prepared by Kent Smith of Luthersburg. Moving onward the next stop was on the Hallstrom porch where the scouts were tested on citizenship knowledge by Kathy Matts and daughter Sara of Falls Creek.
Station 8 was a good run out to the rifle range where marksmanship was tested by Bernie Snyder of DuBois. The scouts fired .22 target rifles at 50 foot targets with the best three scores from each patrol used for total scoring. Immediately on the return trail to camp was station 9. Here the scouts put their knowledge and training to use on a compass/orienteering course that was designed by Rich Brnic, Jr. of Grassflat. The final challenge was created by Jim Davis, Clearfield, where each patrol tried to identify trees and animals from examples and photos at the Keystone Pavilion.
Immediately following the completion of the Klondike Derby scouts and leaders headed to the Stackpole Dining Hall parade field. A Scouts Own vesper service was held by Pastor Dave Koehler of the Beechwoods Presbyterian church and a live stream of Catholic Mass was provided from St. Catherine of Sienna in DuBois (at 5:30 p.m., transportation was also provided to Mass in Force and Brockway).
At 4:45 p.m., the scoring tabulation was completed and delivered to Dave Hrin to award the medals and certificates. Each station had a potential 25 point maximum, thus a possible 250 point total. First the winning patrol for each station was recognized. Then, the overall awards were presented.
In third place was the Flaming Arrow patrol of Troop 35 in Falls Creek with a total of 204.27 points. Earning the second place award was the Badger patrol of Troop 27 in DuBois barely edging out the Flaming Arrow patrol with a total of 204.58 points. Achieving first place honors this year with a total of 207.50 points was the Wolves patrol from Weedville’s Troop 183. It was noted that this year’s Polar Bear/Klondike event had 155 registered scouts and 45 leaders. Each registered member also received a commemorative patch for uniform wear.
The meteorological report for the weekend was 3 inches of snow on the ground upon arrival Friday evening. Scattered flurries passed through several times through Sunday. The low temperature on Friday night was recorded at 22 degrees. Saturday’s high was 34 degrees and the Saturday night low was 28 degrees.
The 23 patrols in attendance represented 16 troops from the Bucktail Council and were appreciative of sponsorship by the Stoltz Family dealerships for this year’s Polar Bear Camp. The Troops in attendance were Troops 2 and 9, Clearfield; Troops 26, 27, 36, 271 from DuBois; Troop 35, Falls Creek; Troop 44 in Philipsburg; Troop 67 of Brookville; Troop 72 from Reynoldsville; Troop 183 in Weedville; Troop 199 of St. Marys; and Troop 245 in Punxsutawney.