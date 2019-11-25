Project Santa
The Houtzdale CDA Court Saint Victoria 646 would like to thank all of the individuals and organizations that helped make this years Project Santa 365 a success!
Thank-you to Shop N Save in Houtzdale, Leyo’s in Coalport, Saint Basil and Christ the King parishioners, and to the students and faculty of Moshannon Valley Elementary and Jr./Sr. High School.
Items will be sent to our military oversees this Christmas.
Thank you again for your generosity.
Genya Bannon
Houtzdale CDA Court Saint Victoria 646
Big Run ParkThe Big Run Park Association would like to thank the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and their representative, Beth Helterbran, for the park’s playground grant in Morrisdale.
We wish to also thank the following individuals and businesses for preparing the park grounds for the installation of the new playground equipment: Jeff McClintock for submitting the grant application; Graham Township Supervisors; Joel L. Albert of GeoTech Engineering Inc. for the design plans; Galin Pase and Cory Pase of Pase Excavation LLC for the donation of equipment and time; Brian English of Allegheny Logging for cutting and removal of trees; Tom Carr of Carr Trucking for hauling soil and mulch; and Lance Kolesar for concrete work.
Melvin G. Smeal, President
Big Run Park Association