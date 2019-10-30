Olanta Lutheran Church wants to thank all who helped, donated and patronized its annual bazaar. Winners of the groceries are Mark Passarelli, Peggy Buck and Lee Edwards. The sled was won by Sherri Gill; the snowman, Eba Mckee; wreath, Heidi Steiner; and filled basket, Peggy Buck. The auction winner were Delcie Alt, Cathy Beckman, Bonnie Bloom, Kelly Conley, Alice Gill, Cindy Gill, Penny Gladden, Mary Hurd, Mary Lou Killion, Cindy McDonald, Eva McKee, Bert Robbins, Gloria Shepler, Lisa Smith, Jennifer Thorp and Helen Warren.
Becky Smith
Committee member