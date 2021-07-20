After a year hiatus due to Covid, the 29th annual Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk was held during the Curwensville Days celebration at Irvin Park. The event was organized by members of the Curwensville Lions Club and the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club.
Thank you to our sponsors, Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Russell Stone Products, Riverview Bank, Curwensville Moose Lodge 268, City Drugs of Curwensville, McGary Chiropractic Clinic, Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Inc., Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., CNB Bank, Lezzer Lumber, Boondock Outdoors Custom Shop, Zalno Jewelers, Inc., Curwensville Beverage, BD&D Specialty Fabrication & Machine, LLC, Casteel Chiropractic, and Northwest Savings Bank.
Gates Hardware, South Side Subs, Curwensville Ambulance Service, Curwensville Ace Hardware, DJ’s Pizza, Chubby’s Cleaners, Moena Restaurant, Karen’s Barber Shop, Sid’s Subs, Dutch Pantry, Aletta’s Farm Market, Starr Hill Winery, Ritz Movie Theater, Central Hotel, Kip’s Bus Service, Curwensville Florist, Goodman’s Foodliner, Eagles Ridge Golf Club, Bee Kind Winery, Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center, Robinson Printing Company, Siegel Engraving, Grampian Hardware, Bob’s Army & Navy, Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe, and Curwensville Public Library.
Special thanks to the Curwensville Area High School cheerleaders, Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co., Curwensville Fire Police, Dianne Byers and The Progress, and the Curwensville Borough crew for the extra effort at the park.
Frank Eisenhower, Race Co-Director
Curwensville Lions Club
Lois Richards, Race Co-Director
GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club