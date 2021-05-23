The Houtzdale Line Rails to Trails wants to publicly thank all of those who helped with the trail cleanup on April 24. The trail looks serene and cared for. We also want to thank all of those who mow the grass along the trail. We are grateful to you for keeping the trail in top shape for walking and bicycling. If you haven’t been on it yet, we invite you to come visit. It runs right behind Houtzdale’s Main Street, Hannah Street and continues in either direction for a total of over 10 miles.
Ann Berenbrok
Houtzdale