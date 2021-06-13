We would like to take a moment to thank Dutch Pantry for their recent “Tag Day for United Way” which they have held for the Clearfield Area United Way. Manager Tracy Brubaker & Staff have graciously partnered to help us to support in an extra way, 23 Member Agencies which reach out to help people throughout Eastern, Southern and Central Clearfield County.
For over 70 years people have joined together to show their commitment to this C.A.U.W. effort of people helping people of all ages. Dutch Pantry’s support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area. From board members, campaign team and staff, we offer a heartfelt thank you for them being United Way heroes. And, any restaurant wishing to help United Way by hosting a Tag Day is asked to call (814) 765-6521 for more information.
Wilson Fisher, Jr.
Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer