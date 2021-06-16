Children’s Aid Society would like to extend its deepest appreciation to major supporters of the 18th annual Denny Merrey Shoot for the Magic fundraiser, and congratulate its competition and raffle winners.
Gold Sponsors — Jr. Land Company and Junior Coal Contracting, JJ Powell, CNB Bank, Lezzer Lumber, Lee Industries, Jim Ryan, O’Leary Piccolo Wealth Management Group, and Stoltz Family Dealerships.
Silver Sponsor — Penn Highlands Healthcare
Major Contributor — Tom Grice and Grice Gun Shop
Catering Sponsor — CNB Bank
Sporting Clay Challenge Winners:
High Overall Team: Lee Industries
- High AAA Team: R&R Radiology
- High AA Team: Hrenko Insurance
- High A Team: Compass Estate Planning and Elder Law
- High Individual Shooter: Jonny Klisiewicz
- High Female Shooter: Alayna Null
- High Youth Shooter: Van Caliendo
Gun Raffle Winners:
- Weatherby Vanguard Fluted Synthetic in 240 Wby: Rick Rafter
- Mossberg Patriot Synthetic 6.5 Creedmoor: Bradley Michaels
- Ruger: AR 556-223/5.56: Wes Cartwright
- Savage: Axis XP w/ 3-9 scope- 308: Boo Swales
- T-C Compass Rifle- 223: Gordan Buchwitz
- CCI Blazer: 9mm ammo- 20 box Case: Jim Ryan
- Federal: 12 Ga Target Loads- 50 boxes: Myles Caragein.
Bonnie Floro, Executive Director
Children’s Aid Society