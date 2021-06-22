We would like to take a moment to thank Walmart in Clearfield and its Manager Josh Kunkle for their recent participation in the “Customer Round Up” online campaign. The donation will help nearly three teens be able to purchase new clothes in Clearfield Area United Way’s fall Jeans for Teens Program.
For over 70 years people have joined together to show their commitment to United Way’s growing effort of people helping people of all ages. Your support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area; from volunteer board members and campaign team, we offer a heartfelt thank you for being United Way heroes. CAUW is always in need of donations for Jeans for Teens. Anyone interested in helping a teen can call (814) 765-6521.
Wilson Fisher, Board Member
Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer
Clearfield Area United Way