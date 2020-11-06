On behalf of Clearfield Area United Way’s 23 member agencies, we would like to take a moment to thank all those who contributed items for our “United Way Virtual Type Kickoff” last week at WOKW to help so many. Thanks to Yvonne Lehman and Chuck Bungo for such a great remote. Your generosity, whether giving cans of food, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, etc., will help so much. You can also still call 765-6521 if you would like to give.
And, of course we appreciate the campaign donations. All monetary gifts made at this time of year go to help our 23 local member agencies throughout the county for the 2020-21 year. We very much appreciate your help to help others. Please send a tax deductible donation to 18 North Second Street, P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830 or you can give at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.
For over 75 years local people have joined together to show their commitment to this growing effort of people helping people of all ages. Your support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area. From the board members, campaign team and staff, we offer a heartfelt thank you for being United Way heroes.
Debbie Bowser, President
Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer