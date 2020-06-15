The Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association of 2806 Oak Hill Rd., Karthaus, wishes to acknowledge the committee members for volunteering their time, work and support toward the up-keep and improvements to the cemetery and chapel and to those who have made monetary donations and memorials for 2019.
The association recognizes the following donations: Community Alliance Church, Cash donations at memorial service, Harry and Janice Gunter, Marjorie McCullough, Charles and Anthony Benton, Dorothy Bumbarger, Lee and Beverly Hertlein, Nancy Knepp, Donald A. Lucas, Sr. Sam and Geraldine Smith, Vicki C. Beilfuss, and the following memorials: for Grace McTavish by Bob McTavish, Karen McClellan, Kathy Reiter, Lisa Stiner, Grandmother by Angel Smith; for Peggy Hoffman by Karthaus Vol. Fire Dept; for James Kolivoski by James L, Robert L, Lester McGonigal, Evelyn Stung, Alma McCoy and for James Kolivoski by Claire and Ron Potter
We would also like to acknowledge and thank the following for the donations for the chapel roof as follows: Sally and Darl Williams, Herb and Donna Lucas, James and Marilyn Fanning, Janet R. Larson, Ken and Mary Lee Leonard, Frank and Margaret Hertlein, Jared Potter, Dan Askey, Margaret German, Dorothy Bumbarger, Lois Ann Moore, Joseph and Ann Potter, Lee and Beverly Hertlein, Marie Luzier, Todd Luzier and Community Alliance Church (collection at Sunrise Service).
The following memorials were given for the chapel roof: Betty J. Heichel by Dale and Suzette Heichel, Connie and Joe McGovern, Bonnie and Blaine Hugney, Becky and Greg Hertlein, Philip and Louette Heichel; Jay and Alda Potter by Potter Family Reunion, Joyce Hahn by Sam and Geraldine Smith; Richard Askey by Angela and Darryl Reed, Shirley Askey; James Kolivoski by Sam and Geraldine Smith; Don and Mary Louise Potter by Ron Potter; Jerome (Jerry) Brenda Jo, Vicki McGonigal by Claire McGonigal Potter.
The following helpers for work party: Lonnie Kovalick,Sr., Lonnie Kovalick, Jr., Tom Luzier, Bev Hertlein Patsy Luzier, Joe Luzier, Bob Wooster, Ben Hoffman, Dave Francisko, & Dale King.
Thank you to the committee — Joe Luzier, president, Dale King, vice president, Mary Lee Leonard, secretary, Claire McGonigal-Potter ,treasurer, Beverly Hertlein, Cindy and Dave Francisko, Lonnie Kovalick, Jr., Tom Luzier, and Ben Hoffman.
Since we were not able to have our annual Memorial Service this year, we have missed the offerings from that service. Any donations should be mailed to Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 232, Karthaus, PA 16845.
Mary Lee Leonard, Secretary
Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association