The Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone who made our Wine Walk a success including the 465 participants, organizers, Wine Walk Committee, those who helped set up, and our participating merchants. We want to extend our special thanks to our sponsor, Clearfield Bank and Trust. Also we’d like to thank Beardsley Funeral Home, Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Walmart and Goodmans grocery store for their generous donations. The winner of the 50-inch Walmart HD TV was Dana Haley, and the winner of the Knights $500 Giveaway was Ginger Baker.
Bernie Carfley
Wine Walk Chairman