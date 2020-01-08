DUBOIS — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the Multipurpose Building Gymnasium at Penn State DuBois. For each person who donates, the Red Cross will make a $2 donation to Penn State DuBois Benefiting THON.
The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging more than 15,000 students across Pennsylvania, THON has raised $157 Million for the Four Diamonds Fund since its inception in 1977. The event’s sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child.
Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.
To schedule an appointment at the blood drive, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter pennstatedubois.