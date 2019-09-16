Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. Programs are now held in DuBois, Clearfield and Philipsburg
Programs are:
Oct. 15 –“An Overview of Insurance Changes,” Keith Corigliano at 10 a.m. at Eat n Park, 1355 Bee Line Hwy., DuBois.
Oct. 28 – “An Overview of Insurance Changes,” Keith Corigliano at 1 p.m. at Express Cafe, 308 Market St., Clearfield.
Oct. 30 – “An Overview of Insurance Changes,” Keith Corigliano at 1 p.m. at the American Diner, 1845 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway.